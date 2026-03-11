The Traitors US season 5: Do not expect another Secret Traitor twist

At the time of this writing, there is not too much known regarding The Traitors US season 5 — and there won’t be for some time. Filming is hopefully going to take place this summer, but it does feel like there is one thing we already know we won’t get — another Secret Traitor twist.

Can we go ahead and celebrate this? Personally we are, mostly because the entire idea felt poorly-executed from the start. It goes against the whole idea of the show, and also took a ton of power away from the actual Traitors who did not know who they were working with. It ended up being Donna Kelce and, of course, she was dispatched rather quickly. The twist was a little more successful on the UK version but in the end, still not that necessary.

Speaking per IGN, Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert recently spoke at an event about the show, noting first that the Secret Traitor twist was devised to differentiate from the Celebrity UK format that had come right before. However, there were some pretty major problems in the edit:

There have been other shows which have done something similar, where the audience didn’t know who ‘the mole’ was … and the trouble is you’re completely a victim of the edit… and that doesn’t feel very satisfying.

Ultimately, Lambert may be referring to the show literally called The Mole, but having their identity remain a secret there was fine because it was baked entirely into the premise from the start. Here, knowing the Traitors is different since you can follow their journeys. It also feels more notable coming on the heels of Rob Rausch dominating most of this past season; at present, he and Cirie Fields are easily the best Traitors in the history of the American show.

