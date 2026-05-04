CIA season 1 episode 11 spoilers: Last before finale

As we prepare in order to see CIA season 1 episode 11 on CBS next week, of course there are a few things worth stating in advance!

Where do we start? Well, by noting that the end is near, even if we have not necessarily made it all the way just yet. There are two installments left and over the course of them, we imagine the stakes will get higher and beyond just that, events will start to blend together. This certainly includes an important mole storyline, one that may end up pushing both Bill and Colin to their limits.

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Want to learn something more? Then be sure to check out the full CIA season 1 episode 11 synopsis:

“Forbidden Eye”– When Colin learns his CIA mentor has gone dark, he enlists Bill and the team to help track them down. But as they get closer, the operation reveals significant information about the identity of the mole, Monday, May 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We know that a season 2 is 100% coming to CBS down the road, so it is nice to not have to worry about that. With that being said, though, there are still plenty of other questions. Take, for starters, whether or not you are going to tie together every other loose end before the story says goodbye for a little while. Does a show like this really need a cliffhanger? We aren’t opposed to it but at the same time, you also do not want to create something solely for the sake of doing it.

What do you most want to see moving into CIA season 1 episode 11 when it arrives?

Do you think it will set up the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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