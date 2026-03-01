The Traitors US season 5: Some strong cast possibilities

Later this spring, we imagine that The Traitors US season 5 will officially announce its cast — as it often does prior to production. While we know a season with newbies to the TV world is coming to NBC, we’re still eager with the Peacock version will bring to the table moving forward.

Now, let’s just assume for a moment that the series continues to cast in a similar way to how they have over the years — who are some of the favorites? What shows can you look at? We’re obviously biased in that we don’t follow the Housewives shows as close as the CBS reality universe, but here are some of the people they may look at in the months ahead.

Tyson Apostol – This one feels easy to clock — a Survivor favorite who is currently on House of Villains and thus has a relationship with Peacock.

Kim Spradlin – There is typically at least two Survivors a season, so it makes sent to request a woman wildly considered one of the best winners of all time — even if she’s more in the home-improvement space these days.

Taylor Hale – Sticking with CBS reality shows, we do still feel like the Big Brother 24 winner has to be among the ideal castings, though we wonder how everything works contractually, especially if Big Brother: Unlocked returns. Can she do both?

Vince Panaro – Speaking of contracts, will the season 27 runner-up be available to take part after just appearing last year? We do think two BB alums is ideal, though we do tend to think that other alum (like Jag Bains, Xavier Prather, and Angela Murray) will be in contention.

Nadiya Anderson – While Natalie’s win was the first boot on Survivor, she does have a lengthy Amazing Race history. We just think that personally, it’d be great to have her here just to see if she plays similar or differently.

Jersey Shore representation – Where is Pauly D, The Situation, or JWoww? Given the series’ place in reality TV history, it is baffling we have yet to see someone.

A new Challenge competitor? – We’ve had Bananas and CT appear, but why not get one of the more iconic female competitors here?

Marshawn Lynch – An NFL icon and an insanely entertaining personality. He feels like he’d be game for something like this.

Nic and Olandria – Is it likely to happen? Hard to say, but having a real-life Love Island couple on here would be incredible, especially if one was a Traitor.

Someone from Next Gen NYC – There’s almost certain to be a Housewife or two, but it would be nice to get the younger generation in here.

Richard Blais – If you are going to be doing Top Chef alum, why not grab a former winner and one of the most memorable contestants ever?

Emma Slater – We’ve had male Dancing with the Stars pros as of late, so why not mix it up?

An Olympian – The producers just put on Johnny and Tara, but could they get an athlete? We tend to think that Alysa Liu may be too big a name right now, but there are certainly possibilities out there.

