Heated Rivalry season 2 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a firm premiere date on Heated Rivalry season 2 between now and the end of March? Obviously, this is one of those rare shows where the demand for it is only going to increase exponentially as we get further into the year.

Now that we’ve said that, is there a chance that we are going to getting some more news to satisfy said fans? This is where, unfortunately, we have to continue to profess some patience.

If you are fairly active within the larger fandom, then you may know right now that the plan is to bring the hockey romance back in April 2027 — filming is slated to begin over the summer, and that will give everyone involved the time to produce stories of the proper quality. Beyond that, it also means plenty of time for them to be edited after the fact. There is a chance of course that the planned date could shift a little bit, as is often the case when you are looking more than a year into the future.

In the time between now and then, we do at least think that the producers and HBO Max will still do whatever they can to tap into this fandom and try to generate more excitement — largely to ensure that conversations are still happening. We were lucky already this year to see Connor Storrie on Saturday Night Live and he did an extraordinary job — in addition to offering up some laughs, we’re also hoping that he got more people on board the fandom who were not necessarily there already.

