Heated Rivalry season 2 premiere date: Creator sets expectation

Months removed from the breakout success of Heated Rivalry all around the globe, there is one question on the lips of many fans: When are we going to get season 2?

Well, if nothing else, it appears like we do have some sort of estimation on it now thanks to creator Jacob Tierney. In a new interview on CBS Mornings, the show creator noted that the plan is to return to the hockey world this August, and for the series to return around April 2027. Is that a long time to wait? Sure, but it is also only a year and a half roughly between seasons and that is honestly better than a lot of other series out there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Ultimately, here is your reminder that almost every show functions in different ways, meaning that some are far more difficult creatively to put together than others. For example, The Pitt is one of those shows that can be turned around every year because they film almost all of it in a singular location and it requires limited post-production time compared to others out there. Meanwhile, a show like Heated Rivalry is one that can be turned around faster than a House of the Dragon since there are not a lot of visual effects.

Tierney noted that the goal is to give us a second season as fast as possible, and we are fine with that provided that the entire team has a chance to legitimately make it great. The last thing we want is for a show to feel rushed, especially one that is designed to be as romantic and intimate as this one. The characters and their stories have to be front and center.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Heated Rivalry right now

What are you most eager to see moving into Heated Rivalry season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







