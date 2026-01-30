Heated Rivalry: Could season 2, bonus episode come by Christmas?

Given the enormous success of Heated Rivalry on Crave in Canada and HBO Max stateside, it makes perfect sense to want more and soon. Actually getting the show back fast? That is where things do get a little more tricky.

After all, we know that the plan for now is for production on the second season to start at some point this summer and if that happens, we tend to think that it will take months to film — plus time to edit after the fact. The idea of getting season 2 in full back this year feels sketchy.

With that beings aid, is a bonus episode possible? Or, at least something to tide people over? Speaking to the Toronto Star, vice-president of content development and programming at Bell Media (who owns Crave), said the following about current plans:

“We’re going to see what’s feasible … If Jacob Tierney can find a way to make the source material work in a way that gets us something sooner or something special, I’m sure he will … I would love to have this back for the holidays … but that likely is not going to happen. We can’t rush the process. We won’t be able to repeat the magic if we push him.”

We have certainly seen enough examples over the years of what happens when you rush a show along, and that is certainly something that the producers here have to be aware of while they work. One of the best examples of this is True Detective, which almost derailed the entire franchise with a second season that really did not work as well as anyone hopes.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers that at least over the next few months, we start to get a little more specific news about what, at least in theory, could be coming.

