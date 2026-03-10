High Potential season 2 episode 15 spoilers: An astronaut mystery

Next week on ABC you are going to have a chance to see High Potential season 2 episode 15 — so what story stands out at present?

Well, from where things currently sit, we will say that this is one of those stories that could especially work to expand out the show’s universe. How else do you describe an hour that features one character heading to the Big Apple? Meanwhile, Morgan is going to be back solving another notable case, but this one may stand out more due to the high-profile nature of it. We have said this before with a number of crime dramas over the years, but it is always harder to produce results when you have multiple other parties interfering with your investigation.

To get a few more details right now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full High Potential season 2 episode 15 synopsis below:

When a renowned retired astronaut is murdered in plain sight, Morgan and the team uncover some of his mysterious entanglements. Soto travels to New York City to meet a high-profile political fixer connected to Roman’s disappearance.

In general, we tend to think that the show is only going to have bigger and bolder cases through at least the remainder of the season. We have to start thinking about the finale to a certain extent now and beyond just that, how the writers are going to be building up to it. Based at least on some of what we saw at the end of season 1, we would go ahead and bet on there being some sort of notable finale cliffhanger, one that sets the table for some other great stuff further along down the road.

