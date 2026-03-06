High Potential renewed for season 3 over at ABC

Even though we still have multiple episodes still to go of High Potential season 2, why not celebrate something more regarding the future!

Today, the fine folks at ABC went ahead and revealed that the Kaitlin Olson series is going to be coming back for a season 3, which we tend to think will probably premiere at some point during the 2026-27 season. Are we shocked by this? Hardly. After all, remember that this remains one of the most-popular series on all of network TV, both in live viewing and then also streaming. It has an extremely popular star and is one of those perfect, breezy crime shows that was a major success on cable many years in the past.

Ultimately, we tend to think that this High Potential renewal serves as a rather nice reminder that the writers have a chance to really plot ahead and figure out what they want for the show moving forward. We also do wonder the following here: With ABC and ESPN simulcasting the Super Bowl in 2027, is there a chance that an episode could air after the fact? We are certainly curious that they will use that spot to boost one of their scripted shows, but this one makes a whole lot of sense.

Now, just remember that there are going to be a lot of cases moving forward that are fun, extremely entertaining, and also give new wrinkles to some of the established characters. All things considered, how could we ever want anything else?

As for when you will expect more season intel…

Just remember for a moment that we’re going to see a fall schedule reveal around May. Meanwhile, an official season 3 premiere date will likely be launched moving into June or July.

