High Potential season 2 episode 14 spoilers: A big Daphne story

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see High Potential season 2 episode 14 — so what all can you expect?

Well, first and foremost, one of the things that this show tries to do is give the majority of the characters some time in the spotlight. Morgan may be the lead, but there is also a great cast around her! For “If You Come For The Queen,” a good bit of the attention will be on Daphne. You will see a case that she is very-much intent on solving, and it will allow us a chance to learn more of who is important to her.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all sorts of TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the High Potential season 2 episode 14 synopsis below:

Daphne leads an investigation into the attempted murder of a beloved colleague and mentor, which is further complicated when it intertwines with another case. Later on, Ava comes to Daphne for advice and support.

As we look more and more to the future…

We do tend to think that a season 3 renewal is about to be coming in the weeks ahead, and that is nice given that we would not be shocked if this show is leading towards some sort of big-time cliffhanger! We are certainly going to welcome any opportunity that presents itself to learn more about Morgan, the rest of the cast, and some potential big-time adversaries. While we understand that this show has a lot of procedural elements to it, we also believe it benefits from having some sort of larger specter hovering over things at the same exact time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on High Potential, including other chatter on what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into High Potential season 2 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates as we dive even deeper into things.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







