The Voice: Battle of Champions video: See Hunter Jordan audition

Tomorrow night on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see The Voice: Battle of Champions come on the air — why not learn more via Hunter Jordan?

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full performance of Billy Currington’s “Let Me Down Easy” at the Blind Auditions. He certainly feels like he has potential to be a good country contender on this show, but at the same time, he’s bringing a little bit of something else to the table here as well: Some legitimate soul. That’s not something that we always get within this sort of artist on the show. His voice is great, and it does not shock us at all to see that John Legend, Adam Levine, and Kelly Clarkson all turned for him.

Of course, a big chunk of the sneak preview was actually about what happened after he was done singing and understandably so. He has a big choice to make when comes to his coach, and it seems like he actually had an idea who he wanted to pick before he even started to sing. Will he stick with that?

Well, what makes this season of The Voice a little more interesting is that there is no real sure-fire pick for country artists as there typically is, though Kelly has dabbled far more in the genre than either Adam or John. It is more of a level playing field, and we know that Adam is rallying really hard to try to get Hunter on his team. As for whether or not it will actually happen, though, that is where the mystery lies … but we’ll be luckily finding out sooner rather than later.

What do you think now about Hunter Jordan on The Voice: Battle of Champions?

