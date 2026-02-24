The Voice: Battle of Champions: Jeremy Keith closes with ‘You Are My Lady’

Tonight, The Voice: Battle of Champions concluded with another three-chair showdown, and a fantastic vocal from Jeremy Keith.

From the moment that Jeremy stepped out on the stage tonight, it was pretty easy to assume that you were going to get some great stuff. This is a guy who has honed his craft over several years, both as a background singer and vocal coach. He also chose a really great song for his audition in “You Are My Lady,” one that felt classic without also feeling like it had been done to death on every other singing show known to mankind. It was hardly a shock to us to see all of the coaches turn around for him.

Now, here is what continues to make The Voice: Battle of Champions better than the past few seasons. We really think the three-coach format works really well. Not only that, but it also feels like them all having experience leads to a smoother pitch process and better rapport. Also, at least for this episode, there were some legitimate surprises. This is a guy who sang “Ordinary People” with John Legend and yet, still chose Adam Levine as a coach! Who saw that coming?

While we do think that Jeremy is the sort of contestant who could easily win the show, at the same time we know better than to sit here and consider the entire competition done and dusted. There are still other rounds to come, and that is without even considering some of the auditions that could be coming in some of the weeks ahead.

What did you think about Jeremy Keith closing The Voice: Battle of Champions tonight?

Do you think he is a major contender to win? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

