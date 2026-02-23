The Voice: Battle of Champions video: See Alexia Jayy audition!

Tomorrow night on NBC you are going to have a chance to see The Voice: Battle of Champions arrive on NBC — so why not prepare more now?

Well, if you head over to the link here right now, you can see yet another sneak preview now, one that features Alexia Jayy hitting the stage with a take on the classic “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” It is enough to easily get all three coaches to turn their chairs — but who will she choose?

Before we even get too much into anything more, we really should just go ahead and say here that the three-chair format for this season is absolutely working and honestly, we wouldn’t mind if it becomes more of a thing long-term. It basically means one less voice that, in theory, could give the artist more time to shine. One of our bigger flaws with The Voice as a format is that it never seems to be enough about the contestant.

What we do like about this particular piece is that not only do you get to hear Alexia’s fantastic vocal tone, but also some of her story. You even see her son come out for part of the deliberation, which is a little bit more hilarious when you consider for a moment that he is a huge Maroon 5 fan. That is the sort of thing that could make her gravitate towards Adam Levine as a coach. It also gives him a chance to partake in some silliness that the show often has during this part of the blind auditions.

