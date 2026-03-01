A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 3 feels all but inevitable

The more we hear about the ratings for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 at HBO, the more one thing feels clear: We are almost certainly going to be getting a season 3. Season 2 is already deep into production and if you are the network, you are likely going to be invested in filming as far ahead as you can.

Ultimately, you do not have to look very far here to see evidence for the series’ success — you just have to look at the ratings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the season 1 finale from this past weekend ended up generating 9.5 million viewers across multiple platforms in the first three days after release. This made it the most-watched installment of the entire season in this metric, a sign that viewers stuck with the show and beyond that, more and more and more committed to making it appointment viewing over time. With the exception of the episode that premiered on Super Bowl weekend, every episode ended up growing the show’s viewership.

Do we think that HBO had hope that the Game of Thrones prequel would be a success? Without a doubt but at the same time, we have a hard time imagining that they ever thought it would be anywhere close to this! The first season operated on a significantly smaller budget than most of their big-name shows and from what we’ve heard so far, the same will be said for season 2. Whether or not we’ll be getting something similar for season 3 simply remains to be seen…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

