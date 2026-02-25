A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2: Was Dunk ever knighted?

We know that there is a lot to be excited about heading into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 on HBO this weekend, but let’s focus here with a discussion about Dunk himself, shall we?

Ultimately, we learned quite a bit about the character throughout the first season, whether it be his past in Flea Bottom to him ultimately deciding to take on Egg as his squire. However, one mystery still remains: Whether Ser Arlan of Pennytree ever truly knighted him. There was a fake-out delivered by showrunner Ira Parker in the finale but technically, the question still remains just that.

So is there any chance that definite answers will be coming in season 2? Based on what Parker had to say about the season 1 finale scene, that feels unlikely. Check out his comments to Collider:

It’s fascinating to me that that’s what you got out of that scene. At that moment, Dunk had never been knighted by Ser Arlan. He says, “Why did you never knight me?” And then, Ser Arlan dies, and we think it’s over. But then, he’s back and, as far as we know, the continuation of that scene is, “Boy, go get me my sword,” and then he knights him. There is no conformation, one way or the other, coming out of that scene. That’s exactly how [George] R.R. Martin requested it. It remains [ambiguous] and people can decide for themselves. Look, Danny Webb is a f—ing magician. I love him so much. He’s just become Arlan. It could have been no one else in this whole world. He was just pitch perfect, all the way up until his death. This whole journey is going to be about what makes a true knight, whether or not you’re given the title, or if you have to earn the title even after you’re given it. Can you earn it, even if you’ve never been given it?

If Martin never wants there to be a definite answer on this, we doubt that we’ll ever get it. After all, if Dunk was never knighted, why would he admit to that? He embodies everything that a knight has and really, the way that you can be knighted in this world is arbitrary in its own way. We tend to think the actions are far more important than the initial act.

