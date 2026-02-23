Paradise season 2 premiere video: Sinatra interrogated?

In a little over 24 hours, you are finally going to get a chance to see Paradise season 2 arrive after a fairly decent wait. In advance of that, what more can we say about the story?

Well, at this point the folks over at Hulu are being rather cagey with what is coming up on the Sterling K. Brown led drama series, though we at least can say one thing with confidence: Balance is still critical to the story. You are going to spend some time with Xavier out in the world, but also still with the people within the bunker. Case in point, the latest sneak peek we have from the streaming service.

If you head over to the link here, you can see exactly what we are talking about. It may be a short scene, but it is an important one as Dr. Torabi questions Sinatra as to whether or not she is doing something to siphon off resources from the community. What is perhaps even more interesting is the idea that she is being questioned while taking a polygraph. How in the world did we even get to this spot in the first place? Sinatra is in a way lucky to be alive, but we do have to wait and see what the story is going to be moving forward for the character.

In general, one of the things that we are most curious about moving forward is simply when or if Xavier is going to be around a lot of these characters again in Paradise — we hope that this is not a Silo season 2 situation where he is separate from almost everyone for most of the season. Yet, this is only a ten-episode show! Things do have to move quickly in that regard.

