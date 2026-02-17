Paradise season 2 spoilers: Details on the first three episodes!

We know that it has been a long time coming, but in just over one week we are going to see the Paradise season 2 premiere arrive on Hulu. With that in mind, why not share a few more details all about what the future could hold?

For those who are unaware, the show is going to be kicking off with three episodes — which is quite a bit of content, especially since the Sterling K. Brown drama is pretty short in its own right. Yet, all three of these episodes are going to give you seemingly a different perspective on the story and the overall world at this point. We will be the first to say that we do not always love this three-episode release strategy; yet, at the same time, could it prove to actually be necessary here?

In the end, it is hard to speak to any of this definitively without actually seeing these particular episodes … but we can at least share titles and synopses right now.

Season 2 episode 1, “Graceland” – Annie is a tour guide in Memphis, TN when the world ends. Her survival in the ensuing years after The Day is revealed as well as her encounter with a traveling group of survivors.

Season 2 episode 2, “Mayday” – Xavier battles the elements and other threats as he follows a broadcast to Atlanta in search of his wife, Teri.

Season 2 episode 3, “Another Day in Paradise” – Sinatra wakes to discover a new paradigm in the bunker and takes steps to safeguard its biggest secret.

Annie could prove to be one of the most important people on the series this season. After all, can you really imagine Shailene Woodley turning up for just a bit part? There is almost certainly something deeper here.

