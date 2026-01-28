Paradise season 2 trailer offers up Shailene Woodley, Xavier’s quest

Come February 23, the long-awaited premiere of Paradise season 2 is poised to arrive on Hulu — so what are the big stories going to be?

If you head over to the link here, you can least see what we tend to think is a great appetizer via the season 2 trailer. Not only does it reinforce most of what we’ve heard so far entering the next chapter of the show, it also gives us more reasons for excitement.

So where should we begin here? Well, we do think that Xavier’s journey on the outside world is going to be more difficult than expected and that’s saying something. His time in the air will be met with some turbulence, but that is not going to stop him from trying to get answers about his wife Teri. Shailene Woodley is going to arrive this season as someone who presumably wants to help him, but is everything what it seems? There is still so little we know about the outside world at present; while there are clearly survivors of catastrophic events, how they function day-to-day is still a prevailing mystery.

Meanwhile, the trailer serves as a great reminder that Paradise as a community will still have its fair share of trouble — and there may still be mysteries that nobody knows about! We do hope that eventually, Sterling K. Brown’s character will find a way to get back to the bunker. After all, one of the big issues that we had with the second of Silo (which draws some comparisons to this one) is that you had the lead character off doing something else for the majority of the season. Here, there could be a real balancing act; yet, at the same time, Dan Fogelman has such a good history as a producer that we’re happy to trust many of his decisions in advance.

