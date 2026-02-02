Industry season 4 episode 5 promo: The trip to Accra

Based on the information that we’ve got already heading into Industry season 4 episode 5, are we about to get something completely different?

If you had told us a couple of episodes that we’d be seeing a story revolving mostly around Sweetpea and Kwabena, we would be a little dubious. Yet, the HBO drama has done a decent job of taking people off the board. Robert departed last season and based on what we saw in episode 4, it feels like Rishi could also be gone. Meanwhile, a lot of the story as of late with Tender has revolved around expansion into Africa. Hence, why it makes sense for the aforementioned two characters to spend some time in Ghana’s capital city of Accra.

If you head over to the link here now, you can get a much better sense of what is ahead as the two are going to look to the place for some real answers. Are they really going to find what they are looking for, though? That still remains somewhat of a mystery and we do think that Whitney has probably set up still a few guardrails. Every time it feels like Harper and company are close to a discovery, another problem arises. Sweetpea seems to think that Tender’s share price is an “illusion,” but can she prove it?

Meanwhile, the preview also suggests that in their own way, Harper and Eric are going to find themselves knee-deep in their own problems. With Jim seemingly out of the picture already, one resource is gone. Meanwhile, Yasmin and Henry are clearly working to conjure up ways to keep Hayley happy. If this dynamic duo is really out for their own brand of justice, where exactly can they turn?

What do you want to see moving into Industry season 4 episode 5 when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

