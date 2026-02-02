Industry season 4 episode 5 spoilers: The personal shock

As we look more in the direction of Industry season 4 episode 5 on HBO in a matter of days, is so much of the story now different?

Well, when you think about the current situation regarding Tender and Whitney, they have emerged in some ways a few steps ahead. Jim’s plans were quickly thwarted and as far as they are concerned, they can try to push forward. However, is Tender’s entire foundation still made of sand? Whitney does have an arrogance about him, but there are people who feel like he can still be exploited. After all, not everyone affiliated with the company knows the full story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more big TV reactions and reviews!

Industry season 4 episode 5 (titled “Eyes Without a Face”) appears to be operating on a couple of fronts. You have everything regarding Tender itself, but then also Harper and Eric contending with exactly what happened with Rishi. While they’ve certainly experienced quite a bit over the past three seasons already, there is nothing that can really prepare you for what transpired.

Take a look at the synopsis below for a few more details on what is ahead:

With the company’s position collapsing, Sweetpea and Kwabena head to Accra to try to expose Tender’s acquisition strategy with Whitney’s right-hand man, Tony Day. Meanwhile, Harper and Eric get blindsided by personal news.

Our hope here is certainly that by the time the episode ends, we will start to understand if Tender really can move forward or not. We are seeing in Whitney a man who is so ambitious that he will always charge forward no matter what; however, at the same time the scene of him being questioned about his company’s use was a pitch-perfect example of irony. After all, there are still times that within the larger chaos of the story, its purpose and function can still be hard to pin down.

What do you most want to see heading into Industry season 4 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







