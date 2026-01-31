IT: Welcome to Derry season 2: HBO boss on state of renewal

Is there a chance that we are going to get official news on an IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 renewal in the weeks ahead? Well, let’s just say that for now, this does really appear to be a matter of time.

We recognize that we are one of those people who has been rather confused regarding a renewal so far … and also where it is. Yet, as it turns out there is a method to the madness when it comes to what HBO is doing. A renewal is almost certainly coming, but there are a few boxes that need to be checked off.

Speaking as a part of a longer feature over at Deadline, HBO boss Casey Bloys made it very clear that the show is not in limbo, even if it has a status that is currently unclear:

Let me say, [it is] not in limbo at all. Hardly. It was a huge success for us. And Andy [Muschietti] and Barbara [Muschietti] are hard at work trying to come up with an idea for a story they’d want to tell for another season. I would happily do it. One of the challenges is, there’s not a book that you’re basing it on, so it’s invention. They want to make sure that they have a story they’re excited to tell. So it’s not limbo other than they need to land on something they’re excited by creatively. We’ll be there.

Ultimately, we do recognize what a season 2 will theoretically look like, as the story will jump back to the previous Pennywise cycle. There, we imagine that the infamous entity will try once again to alter history to ensure its eventual survival. For it, time does not move in a linear way and because of that, there is a sense of stakes you will not get on a number of other shows.

