IT: Welcome to Derry season 2: Bill Skarsgård looks ahead

At the time of this writing, HBO has yet to officially confirm that an IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 is going to happen. Are we a little surprised by that? Sure, but at the same time, we do believe that it is coming. The end of the season 1 finale put that “Chapter One” out there, and the producers have already noted some of what the long-game plan here.

Want a little bit more clarity here? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that while we are going to be going back further into the past, Pennywise may have the knowledge of events of the future. It does not have a linear view of time and with that in mind, the villain may be trying to stop everything that happened in season 1 — let alone the events of the feature films.

Speaking in a new interview with Cinema Blend, here is some of what Bill Skarsgård had to say about what the story ahead could look like:

I’m not sure where we’re going with it. But you know, there’s something fun to explore that Pennywise might be going backwards, but it’s forward for him just as it is for the audience. We have to go and wait, you know, two years for each season or whatever. (laugh).

We do think that the timeline between seasons makes some sense. In the event that the renewal comes, we do think that there are a lot of new cast members who will need to be brought on board. After that, we may be able to hear more about some of the story, filming dates, and a whole lot more. HBO is used to bringing different shows back every other year and with that in mind, we do not expect much to change here.

