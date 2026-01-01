IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 renewal: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 between now and the end of January?

Now that we are into 2026, the first thing that we will honestly say here is quite simple: We are a little shocked that there is no official renewal out there already. It feels like a foregone conclusion, but we’re also living in a TV world where Showtime renewed Dexter: Original Sin, only to then cancel it later on after the fact. We really do not want to take anything for granted here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more IT: WELCOME TO DERRY reviews!

Nonetheless, we do tend to think that there is a good chance that we were going to be getting some more news on the future sooner rather than later, most likely before the month is over. If nothing else, this will do a lot when it comes to getting the wheels in motion for the future. Scripts can be put together, and we certainly hope that filming takes place either late this year or at the start of 2027.

As for what we know so far…

Let’s just make some of that reasonably clear. The plan here is for every Derry season to move a little bit deeper into the past, with the 1930’s serving as the setting for season 2 whereas a possible season 3 would dive back to the 1900’s. We have seen both of these eras teased already on the show, but it is our feeling that we will have a lot of new characters and plenty of chaos.

At this point, we know that there is a pseudo-sequel element to the show. Pennywise does not follow the traditional flow of time, and seems to be going back and using the past to change the future.

Related – Learn more about IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 and what the future could hold

What do you want to see moving into IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







