IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 all but assured thanks to finale ratings

We are days removed at this point from the IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 finale and still, we are sitting here baffled about the lack of renewal news. What is HBO waiting for? We know that the creative team has a plan for the future, with a lot of it being tied to other parts of the past. We even have a good hook for it now, as Pennywise — who has a non-linear relationship with time — is going to do whatever it can to prevent itself from being killed during IT: Chapter Two.

While HBO probably did not need any more incentive to renew this show, the latest bit of ratings info should certainly go a long way.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the season 1 finale this weekend ended up drawing 6.5 million viewers across the aforementioned network and HBO Max within the first three days of viewing (a measurement that is highly coveted). This makes it the most-watched episode of the season, and that is a sign that more and more viewers got on board as time went on.

Does this mean that HBO will announce a renewal faster? Maybe, but these processes often happen at their own pace. Behind the scenes, it is likely that everyone is moving forward with another season in mind, and the creative team can start working on ideas in anticipation of a renewal happening. There may also just be a general sentiment that nothing has to be rushed here, given the fact that Welcome to Derry is not likely to come back until at least 2027. The network already has a lot set for next year, and this show does take some time to make due to all the visual effects.

