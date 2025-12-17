IT: Welcome to Derry: Is a Hallorann spin-off possible?

There are many things to praise at this point following the first season of IT: Welcome to Derry, especially with season 2 going further in the past.

For the sake of this article, though, why not talk more about the possibility of a spin-off in this current era, one that features none other than Dick Hallorann? We know already where the story for him eventually goes in The Shining, but there is a lot of great stuff still in between.

Speaking to TV Insider, Chris Chalk had the following to say about the finale’s nod to the character’s future, but also what he would like to explore moving forward:

“You never want to wink at an audience, but the drama’s over. Let’s just have a little fun. And also, it’s like Chris Chalk’s own desire to see Dick manifest in his own show or something … So for me, it felt as aspirational as it did for Dick to go off into this unknown. But I’m lucky because I know in 20 or 30 years where he’s going to be, and I’m like, ‘Oh boy. What did he do to get there? What was the process to become this kind of more docile master of the Shine versus Dick now?’ Because even once the show’s over, he’s by no means fixed. He’s just broke. He just broke five minutes ago, so I predict that Dick is not well at all still.”

As of right now, there is no evidence that this spin-off is going to happen. However, at the same time, it does remain an idea that intrigues us — as does a greater Stephen King universe in general. So long as the projects are high-quality, why wouldn’t you at least think about it. Derry has yet to get a season 2 renewal but at the same time, we tend to think it is inevitable.

