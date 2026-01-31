Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, October 27, 2026?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? There is of course enthusiasm for the eventual return of the series and for good reason. After all, we have not seen it around ever since the middle of December!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to enter the point of this article where we have good and bad news to share. Let’s start with the latter: The Max Thieriot drama is still off the air. Not only that, but the plan remains to keep us waiting until we get around to February 27.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

If there is any silver lining that we can share at this point, it is that the network has started to open the door on sharing more information! Take a look at the Fire Country season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

“On the Carpet” – As a massive wildfire pushes station 49 to their limits, tough calls on the front lines spark even tougher questions back at headquarters, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do hope that we are going to see significantly fewer hiatuses as we get further into March, though it does appear like one more will probably be coming for the NCAA Tournament. At the very least, that is what we have come to expect in recent years. Hopefully, we do get a few stories ahead of this that add depth to all the characters — take Jake exploring more of his past, or Bode working to determine if there is something more there between him and Chloe.

Related – Be sure to get even more discussion now on Fire Country season 4 and the road ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 4 when it returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







