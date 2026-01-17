Fire Country season 4: Showrunner to exit after finale

As we prepare to see Fire Country season 4 to return on CBS next month, we do have news that could impact the long-term future.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, showrunner Tia Napolitano is going to be departing her post at the end of the season to work on other opportunities under her CBS Studios overall deal. There is a search that will commence soon for someone to lead the charge moving forward. After all, we do not expect the Max Thieriot drama to end anytime soon.

In a statement, here is what CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf had to say about the change:

“Tia has been instrumental in helping both build and steer Fire Country, which not only became a top series, but is also the foundation of a growing universe … We’re grateful for all her contributions and tireless work, and look forward to collaborating with her on future projects.”

Meanwhile, Napolitano added the following:

“I am beyond proud of the past four seasons of Fire Country … All of my gratitude to our cast, crew, writers, producers, fans, and of course CBS and CBS Studios. It’s been a beautiful ride!”

Are showrunner changes relatively common? It depends on the show, but it certainly makes sense for a project like this. There are so many episodes to oversee here year in and year out and after a certain point, you simply may want to try something new. The most important thing is that the studio and other producers find someone else who understands the style and tone, but also wants to root for Bode and so many others who are a part of the ensemble.

