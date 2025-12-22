Fire Country season 4 episode 10: What is Bode and Chloe’s future?

There is a lot to look forward to on Fire Country season 4 episode 10, even if you are waiting a while in order to see it. As of right now, the plan is for the Max Thieriot drama to return to CBS in late February and in the interim, we’ll just have to think about some of those cliffhangers! We clearly had a big one for Jake and with Bode, he has a lot to deal with when it comes to Tyler.

So what’s ahead for Bode’s love life? That’s always been a part of the narrative, and it was for both Gabriela and then Audrey. Now, we have someone new in the mix here in Chloe, and what is exciting here is simply that it’s different. There is less in the way of immediate trauma, and a greater sense of innocence that comes from the past.

Speaking about this story further to TVLine, showrunner Tia Napolitano had the following to say about what’s ahead with Chloe, and it does seem like she’s going to be a part of the series for the immediate future:

Bode’s romantic life is always going to be a big part of the show. We want romantic happiness for him, but it’s also fun to see these stories of longing and long arcs, and Bode and Gabriela have always sort of been Romeo and Juliet. They’ve always had these obstacles between them. Audrey had a lot of connection with Bode over their shared incarceration and shared trauma. Chloe’s connection to Bode is different than either of those things. They knew each other when they were younger. They had crushes that were never able to be acted upon for one reason or the other. It’s a lot of hoping for a wish fulfillment. It just feels really fresh and different while also not shutting the door on any loves that we’ve seen in the past because nobody’s dead.

