Is Jordan Calloway leaving Fire Country, and could Jake die?

Is Jordan Calloway leaving Fire Country following the events of this past episode? Well, it is hard to blame anyone who comes out of it feeling concern. We’ve seen him and Malcolm go through a lot as they’ve tried to work on their relationship — and now, those characters are clearly in danger after their vehicle flipped. This is a classic midseason cliffhanger for the show, as you manage to throw both a main character and a relative newcomer into danger at the same time.

Given that this is a series that just killed off Vince at the end of last season, anything is possible in theory — but are we still hopeful? Yes.

Speaking to TV Insider, here is what showrunner Tia Napolitano had to say about Jake and Malcolm working on the relationship, but then also the situation they’re in now:

It’s interesting. You just see a little preview of a thought and a closeness and a smile between these two brothers, and then of course, because we’re monsters, we throw them in a vehicle and throw that vehicle down a hill. I think the first concern is safety. Who’s alive, who’s injured? How do we get them out of there and are they going to be able to work together to get through this difficult situation? Are they going to wake up and come to blows? How will they be able to put aside any, if and when they do wake up, any kind of personal differences, is the fun and the meat of the mid-season premiere when we come back.

Just from reading that alone, it feels like you should not be too concerned with the future of Calloway on the series. If they were to kill Jake off, we wouldn’t get this story! It just feels like the danger only heightens the stakes of this relationship.

What did you think about the events of Fire Country season 4 episode 10?

