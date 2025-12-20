Fire Country season 4 episode 10 return date at CBS

Following what is coming up on CBS tonight, it makes a ton of sense to want a Fire Country season 4 episode 10 return date. So what can we say about it now?

Well, the first order of business here is noting simply that like every other show on the network schedule, the Max Thieriot drama will be off for a while. There is no installment set for next week, or the week after or even the month after that. There is a long hiatus ahead, one that is not currently slated to end until we get around to Friday, February 27.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

So why are we waiting that long? As many of you longtime viewers know, Fire Country does not typically have a midseason break anywhere near this long. However, there are some reasons for it this time around, with the biggest one being the presence of the Winter Olympics. This is something that the network has no interest in competing against, largely because of what it would mean when it comes to all-important live ratings.

As for when you can expect some more details all about what is ahead here, it will probably be either in late January or early February. We know that this show has some procedural elements, so there will likely be a new rescue or two in here — mixed in, of course, will be whatever cliffhanger aftermath is necessary. If we have learned one thing about this show across its seasons so far, it is that it likes to end fall and season finales in a way that leaves you very nervous about what could be coming on the other side. They have also proven with taking out Vince at this point that almost anything can happen at any given time.

What do you want to see on Fire Country season 4 episode 10 when it returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







