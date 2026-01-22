Euphoria season 3: See a fake writers’ room from SNL (video)

We do recognize that we are going to be seeing Euphoria season 3 moving into April — so what all are we going to see?

Well, most of the previews for what lies ahead suggest that we are going to be seeing a lot of drama and chaos all across the board! This includes Rue having to deal with some dangerous drug-runners, whereas something is going to eventually interrupt Nate and Cassie’s suburban life. There is a massive time jump between seasons, but we do feel quite confident that the mess is going to remain.

For now, let’s just settle in and prepare for the show with a little bit of comedy. If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a cut-for-time Saturday Night Live sketch that features what happens in the event that a sitcom writer goes into the writers’ room. The results here are silly, ridiculous, but also very-much worth watching.

One of the things that is so curious about the future of Euphoria is rather simple: We ultimately have no idea what it is going to look like, let alone if it will be as good as the first two.

Will this be the last time that the show is spoofed this year?

Well, we do tend to think a lot of that will be based on pop culture impact. In the event that the first episodes generate a lot of attention, we could see something else being said — or, one of the cast members coming on board to host! It has happened in the past, so why wouldn’t we suspect that something like that is going to happen again?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

