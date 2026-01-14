Euphoria season 3 premiere date, new trailer reveals at HBO

If you were not eager to dive into the world of Euphoria season 3 already, let’s just say that we have some excellent news to share today!

After years and years of waiting, HBO has now confirmed that on Sunday, April 12 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, the drama series starring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and many more will be back for its latest batch of episodes. It has not been 100% confirmed that this is the final season, but would we be surprised? Hardly. So many of these cast members have gone on to do some really great things since the end of the second season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

You can see the new trailer here, and it offers up some sort of sentiment as to what Rue, Jules, Cassie, and so many other characters are up — including Rue running from some dangerous people. HBO has revealed an official logline, but it does not reveal much: “A group of childhood friends wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil.”

Season 3 has a lot of familiar faces back but at the same time, a whole host of guest stars including Sharon Stone, ROSALÍA, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Christopher Ammanuel, Christopher Grove, Colleen Camp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, James Landry Hébert, Jeff Wahlberg, Jessica Blair Herman, Justin Sintic, Kadeem Hardison, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Meredith Mickelson, Natasha Lyonne, Priscilla Delgado, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Smilez, Trisha Paytas, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Vinnie Hacker. That is a lot of people to fit into a short amount of time.

Now, we just have to hope that this series will somehow live up to all the hype…

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Euphoria right now

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3 based on the trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







