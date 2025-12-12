Euphoria season 3 spoilers: HBO offers new footage!

As many of you out there may be aware at this point, you are going to have a chance to see Euphoria season 3 premiere on HBO moving into the spring. With that, do you want to set the stage further for what is ahead?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new sizzle reel from the network that confirms further some of what lies ahead. This is one that features some small updates as to the struggles ahead for some characters — it does not give away as much as some out there may like, but here’s a reminder that there will be a longer trailer most likely revealed when we get a little closer to the show coming back.

Now, what we do know at present is that in season 3, Rue is going to find herself in some element of danger, whereas Nate and Cassie will be immersing themselves in a possibly-boring domestic life that could harbor secrets and take a few turns for the worse. Jules will be looking for a career in art, and after such a long time jump after season 2, we are immensely curious as to what will bring a lot of these characters together again. This is the thing — after you graduate high school, you often do not have that many reasons for everyone to get back together.

We are admittedly nervous that after so long off the air, the third season is not going to be able to deliver based on what we’ve seen so far. Yet, we also tend to think that creator Sam Levinson plus the star-studded cast are up for the challenge. We will just have to wait and see what we get for an end result.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.