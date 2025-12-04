Euphoria season 3 spoilers: Creator shares story details

We recognize fully that we have been waiting for ages to see Euphoria season 3 premiere and through much of that, the story itself remained pretty darn unclear. Thankfully, everything is starting to become a little bit more clear thanks to creator Sam Levinson.

In the end, let’s just go ahead and say that a lot of these characters are already in pretty unique and crazy places as we move forward. As The Hollywood Reporter notes via Levinson, Zendaya’s character of Rue could be south of the border, in debt to a powerful dealer. Meanwhile, Jules is pursuing her art dreams, and Cassie and Nate could actually be getting married!

Here is more of what Levinson had to say regarding this super-dysfunctional couple:

“Cassie is living in the suburbs with Nate. They’re engaged, and she’s very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time.”

In general, one of our thoughts from here is that this season is going to be a lot about moving on and trying to make whatever you want out of your life. Levinson is known for crazy visual sequences and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that more are coming here. He also feels confident that this will be the show’s best season yet, though personally, that is something we’ll believe when we actually see it. While the first two seasons of Euphoria were enormously successful, this is without mentioning the incredibly disappointing The Idol, which took a long time to make and struggled to ever be a story that made sense.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

