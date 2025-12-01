Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A December 2025 update

Given how long we have been waiting to see Euphoria season 3 over at HBO, it almost feels crazy to say that it is coming soon. Yet, that is exactly what’s happening!

Here is what we can say on this subject at this particular moment in time — the network has A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms as well as Industry coming in January. Around the time those two shows are over, we imagine that the Zendaya drama will be returning after years off the air. Filming took place for a significant chunk of this year, and we also imagine that it is going to be heavily promoted in the weeks and months leading up to its release.

By virtue of everything that we’ve said already, we do think it is clear that Euphoria season 3 is going to be getting an exact premiere-date announcement soon. There is a solid chance we will learn something more around the time that IT: Welcome to Derry wraps up for the season! If not an exact date, we tend to think that there’s a chance still at an approximate one. At this point, we would take more or less anything to help narrow it down.

As for the story for the third (and possibly final) season, creator Sam Levinson has kept a lot of the cards close to the vest. There are approximately one million rumors out there for what lies ahead, but the biggest thing that has been largely confirmed so far is that you are going to get some sort of time jump. Many of the characters are going to be in new places in their lives, but the mess will absolutely still be there. We do want Rue and some other characters to be happy, but finding said happiness will be so much easier said than done.

