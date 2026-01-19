A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 2: See Prince Baelor

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a great opportunity to see A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 2 arrive. So are we going to pick up almost immediately where the premiere leaves off?

Well, based at least on what we are hearing from “Hard Salt Beef,” the easy answer we can give here is “yes.” Ser Duncan the Tall is in the midst of trying to enter the tournament, but needs a recommendation in order to make his way in. The problem here is quite simple: Nobody seems altogether eager to help him! So many look down on him, but will the arrival of some other characters in Ashford turn the tide? That is the big question, and you are about to see a particularly famous Westeros house enter the mix.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to see the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

Dunk appeals to various lords in order to gain entrance into the tournament…but Egg advises him to hold onto his pride. When the Targaryens arrive at Ashford, Dunk seizes his moment with Prince Baelor.

Seeing the Targaryens entering this particular show should be fun, mostly because this is not the same version of the House we have seen throughout the rest of the Game of Thrones universe. The dragons are seemingly gone at the moment, and we are still far before Daenerys and her dragon eggs turned up on the original show. There may still be power present here, but their relationship to the world should be a little bit different.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

