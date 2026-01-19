A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiere: The big Egg question

Tonight HBO debuted the fun and thoroughly-entertaining premiere of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Is it gross at times? Sure, but this is a pretty-gross world. We were impressed, though, with how at the same time, there was a great deal of heart in what we saw with a number of these characters.

Take, for example, what we know already about Ser Duncan the Tall. This is a man who clearly cares to some extent about the righteous virtues of being a knight, but he also served under someone previously who may not have held all of those in his heart. Seeing him so desperate to prove himself is endearing, especially since for him, knighthood is really just a part of his survival. What makes it a bit more curious is that he is a roaming knight without a specific person to serve.

Now, is someone really willing to serve him? That brings us into the question of Egg, the mysterious stable boy who is so eager to become his squire. After many of Dunk’s attempts to get a recommendation for the tournament go south in the premiere, he is able to eventually join him in a more official capacity.

Here is the prevailing mystery

Why is Egg so eager to team up with Dunk? You can certainly argue that his life was not altogether great at the time in which he encountered the man, but is traveling around with a “Hedge Knight” really that much better? We tend to think this is something to wonder for most of the season, but as a viewer, we really like the combination here. Egg at least feels like someone more strategic, and a person who is going to be able to view some of the world in a slightly different way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

