The Traitors UK season 4 episode 3: Is Secret Traitor twist over?

Even though we are only three episodes into The Traitors UK season 4 at BBC One, is one of the major twists already over?

Well, here is where we will actually rejoice a little bit. We did appreciate the idea of the Red Cloak Secret Traitor in theory, as it allowed for an opportunity for viewers to take part in the guessing game in a way that they typically are not able to. However, it did go against the way in which the format typically works, with viewers getting to see all the machinations. Also, limiting the actual Traitors to a shortlist is still something that we feel is fairly silly and short-sighted.

First and foremost, we should note that with Hugo’s banishment, there are only two Traitors left at this point in Stephen and Rachel. Did this potentially speed up some of what the producers wanted to do with the Secret Traitor? Maybe, but you can easily argue that it was always the goal to give the regular Traitors a task at this point to unmask the secret one. Rachel was seemingly able to do that and with this in mind, we imagine that we are going to learn their identity at some point over the next couple of episodes.

As for who this person may be, we’ve honestly heard dozens of theories so far and they’ve been fun! With that being said, the best theories so far this season are easily the ones suggesting that there are a number of secret connections all over the cast, including a number that have yet to be made clear. If that is the case and they are revealed all throughout the season, our jaws will hit the floor so fast.

