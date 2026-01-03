The Traitors UK season 4 episode 4 return date: What lies ahead?

Following what you see tonight on BBC One, do you want to learn more about The Traitors UK season 4 episode 4, whether it be the air date or what lies ahead?

First and foremost, let’s note that the reality TV sensation is taking a bit of a break after airing the first three episodes in three days. The plan is for episode 4 to arrive on Wednesday, and you are going to see the same schedule moving forward that we saw the first week. While this does mean that the season moves rather quickly, at the same time it is a format that works to keep people hooked on the show over a relatively small amount of time. Just think about the ratings for not just this version of the show, but the celebrity iteration that came out and dominated this past fall.

If you look below, you can see the full The Traitors UK season 4 episode 4 synopsis with some additional details on what is ahead:

New day, new drama. The players arrive to a breakfast that poses more questions than it provides answers. It isn’t long before they take their seats at the Round Table, but can new leads present an opportunity to oust a Traitor, or have the Faithful been hoodwinked? Following a mission that reveals just how important the players’ lives really are to one another, the Traitors are set for an unforgettable night.

Of course, there are not too many firm details about the next episode in here, but nor would there be. The real challenge of this particular game is trying to operate with extremely limited information. If you are a Traitor, the best thing that you can do is keep your cards close to the vest. Then again, we did see a Traitor on the celebrity version slip up and yet somehow, nobody seemed to catch it.

