The Traitors UK season 4 episode 2 preview: The first murder!

Tomorrow night on BBC One, you can see The Traitors UK season 4 episode 2 — so what can you expect to see?

Well, first and foremost, here is your reminder that a lot of the premiere was geared around getting us to know the contestants — and to go along with that, of course, the Traitors. We also have a Red Cloak twist that could shake things up in a pretty major way. (Their identity will remain a mystery for at least however long they are a part of the show.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE TRAITORS reviews!

Moving forward, The Traitors UK is going to settle things into a little more of a traditional rhythm. The season 4 episode 2 synopsis serves as a way to set the stage:

As the players face a new day, the big question is – who survived the night and will make it to breakfast? It isn’t long before they attempt to increase the prize-pot in the mission, but whose focus is on the money, and who is focused on safety from murder?

The game suddenly becomes very real as the first dramatic banishment takes place, proving that at the Round Table there is nowhere to hide. Leaving the players little time to gather their thoughts, the Traitors eye up another victim – but will it have the impact they hope, and how firm is their grip on the game?

The start of a given season is typically unpredictable, mostly because it can be really hard to figure out who the Traitors would target. Our feeling personally is that you should target someone who comes across as really strategic, leaving some of the other people to swim in the choppy waters. It does benefit you to have at least one or two other possible Traitors around, but you don’t want too many people who can figure you out.

Related – Get more news right now on The Traitors UK, including the Red Cloak twist

What do you most want to see moving into The Traitors UK season 4 episode 2?

Be sure to share in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







