The Traitors UK season 4: What is the Red Cloak twist?

We knew entering The Traitors UK season 4 that there was going to be a few new twists entering the mix. With that, we’ve got the Red Cloak.

So what exactly does that mean? Well, at the start of the premiere, Claudia informed us that this was going to be a “Secret Traitor,” something that could be exciting and/or controversial at the same time. We know that there are some out there who enjoy the “purity” of the game but at the same time, is a show about deception ever pure? It feels like this is another way to keep both audiences and viewers on their toes at the same exact time. There are always players who study the game intensively going in, thinking that this will help them … even though that is not always the case.

If you watched The Mole over the course of time, this twist has at least a little bit in common with that. Claudia confirmed to us that we are not going to know this person’s identity and because of that, it will be a guessing game. We do believe that we will get to know this person if they are banished at any point; or, if they make it to the end. That is, of course, just our guess.

The people who will likely struggle with this the most are the Traitors themselves, depending on how this all plays out over time. They think that they have all of the power thanks to the title. Yet, they will provide a shortlist for the three Traitors to murder from.

Who are the actual Traitors?

Think along the lines of Hugo, Stephen, and Rachel. This means that we can rule out these three as the Red Cloak, but a lot of candidates still remain.

What do you think about the events of The Traitors UK season 4 so far, and the Red Cloak twist?

