The Traitors UK season 4 premiere date, time, what to expect

After a thrilling celebrity season this past fall, the formal launch of The Traitors UK is just about here — so what can we expect from it?

First and foremost, we should really get into the schedule here. The first episode will arrive on BBC One at 8:00 p.m. local time on New Year’s Day — if you are a US fan of the franchise, you have to hope it will arrive on Peacock later on down the road. There are three episodes airing on BBC One this week, with episode 2 coming on Friday and then 3 on Saturday.

Now if you want to know how the show is starting off, it’s not going to be that different from anything we’ve seen before. Just take a look at the synopsis:

Claudia Winkleman hosts the ultimate reality game of trust and treachery with new twists and new players. Time to take to the edge of your seat once more as 22 people from across the UK descend on a Scottish castle to win up to £120,000.

As the Traitors are secretly assigned by Claudia, suspicions, secrets and lies echo around the castle. The Traitors’ task, under the cover of darkness, is to pick off their fellow players one by one, murdering them from the game. The others, the Faithful, must try to work out who the Traitors are in their midst, banishing them from the game before becoming their next victim. The lucky ones who make it to the final have a chance of winning the life-changing cash prize. But if a Traitor remains, they’ll steal all the money. Let the mind games begin.

So will there still be some sort of twist? Let’s just note that this is The Traitors, and we always think that there is going to be another thing thrown at you by surprise.

