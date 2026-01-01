The Traitors UK season 4 premiere: Who are the Traitors?

We spent the past few weeks waiting with bated breath for The Traitors UK season 4 to premiere, and for one clear reason. We were beyond excited to learn about the identity of the Traitors themselves!

After all, these are the players who tend to shape the story of the season, and what we love about the non-celebrity version is that they really could be anyone. There are no preconceived notions or other things to worry about. Instead, it is just ordinary people trying to make it to the end in an enormous Scottish castle.

Now, the big twist this season is that there is a Traitor who will remain a secret — the Red Cloak. We can’t speak to that in this piece. Instead, we are just here to note the three people who were actually named Traitors by Claudia at the Roundtable.

Stephen – This is a guy who is able to put on sweet and innocent airs, but it was clear from the start that he had a devious side and was eager to play this particular part.

Rachel – She seems to be one of the more competitive people in the castle this season, someone openly looking forward to taking people out.

Hugo – This was the one that shocked us the most, a 51-year old barrister who really seemed as though he would have been a really great Faithful.

So these are the three normal Traitors, with one other one still remained a secret. We would not read anything into what we saw visually, as it is likely meant to mislead us. The only thing we would say is that the Red Cloak Traitor is likely someone who legitimately feels like they are not going to be found out, and is ready for a role that is unique.

What are you most excited to see entering The Traitors UK season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

