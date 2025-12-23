Fallout season 2 episode 2: New video sets the stage

This week is set to bring Fallout season 2 episode 2 to Prime Video — so what exactly can you expect to see throughout it?

One of the things that is so exciting about this show right now is that it can be so singular and yet complicated at the same exact time. Take Lucy, for example — she is out to find her father, but the reasoning behind that is where things get tricky. The same goes for Cooper / The Ghoul, who is out to find his family but also try to understand everything that may have transpired. There are surface levels to these stories but at the same time, a lot that goes so much deeper.

If you head over to the link here, you can hear from Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, and multiple other cast members as you get a better sense of what the stories are going to be for them moving forward, including what motivates all of them to keep pressing on through the Wasteland. It is undoubtedly a difficult situation and it’s going to get worse — but for both Lucy and the Ghoul, there is nowhere to really go back to. She can’t just go back to her Vault and pretend like nothing ever happened!

In this video, we do also get a larger look into what Justin Theroux thinks about Robert House, a man briefly introduced in the premiere who is going to have more of a role as time goes on. We know that a lot of his goals seem to be tied to some sort of technological advancement, but how far is he willing to go in pursuit of his twisted dreams? That is something you’re left to wonder, though fans of the New Vegas video game already have a good sense of it already.

