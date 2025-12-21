Fallout season 2 episode 2 trailer: More Maximus, more New Vegas

Following the epic Fallout season 2 premiere a handful of days ago, why wouldn’t you want more of the series as soon as humanly possible? Luckily, Prime Video has at least given us now a far better sense of what is ahead and in general, there is a lot of awesome stuff to be excited for.

If you head over to the link here, you can see what we’re talking about with a look at not just episode 2, but the remainder of the season in general. There is so much carnage still to come, and that includes still a major plot for Maximus amidst the Brotherhood of Steel. They were not a huge part of the premiere, but that is not a sign of a diminished story.

To go along with this, be prepared to get a much better sense of New Vegas both in terms of its past with Cooper, and its present with both Lucy and the Ghoul. There is a lot to explore, especially now that we know more of what Robert House seems to be working to figure out — his own form of mind control. We don’t really think that you needed another reminder of just how dangerous the guy is, but lo and behold, you are getting one anyway — especially when his tentacles connect Hank and so many other characters back to him.

In addition to human threats, this season is of course going to bring you more when it comes to Wasteland threats, as well — need we remind you that you are going to see Deathclaws from the video-game series in here at some point?

Remember that Fallout this season is giving you a new episode every week — while some may bemoan this, we vastly prefer it to the binge-drop where everything is watched at once and then forgotten.

