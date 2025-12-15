Fallout season 2: Walton Goggins on Lucy, Ghoul relationship

With the premiere of Fallout season 2 right around the corner on Prime Video, there is no better time to discuss key characters. Take, for starters, one of the standouts in The Ghoul. There is a reason why Walton Goggins received so much acclaim for this part back in season 1 — he effectively gets to play two people in one thanks to this and also Cooper in the past!

The Ghoul is undoubtedly the sort of person who has seen almost everything, and that comes at the expense of living such a long life. This leads to a certain amount of stubbornness, and that is something he has had to shed slightly in his relationship with Lucy. That will continue moving forward, as the two may find that they each need each other in unexpected ways.

In speaking on a little of this further to Sharp Magazine, here is at least some of what Walton Goggins himself had to say:

… I suppose one of the biggest [transformations] was transitioning from not looking at Lucy as a human being to looking at her as a human being and as someone different than me, someone that I needed in order to get to where it is that I’m going. And Lucy, in my opinion, needs the Ghoul as much as the Ghoul needs her, and making that transition organically from where we started the very first time [when] I met her in season one to where we pick up in season two, I just felt that this is an opportunity to have what may be the most unlikely pairing ever in the Wasteland go on a road trip together.

We know that one destination for Fallout season 2 is New Vegas, a location iconic to the video games. While there will be Easter eggs aplenty if you are familiar with the source material, you should be able to dive in and enjoy without a problem.

What are you hoping to see from The Ghoul on Fallout season 2?

