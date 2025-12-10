Fallout season 2 spoilers: Deathclaws and other problems

We are just a matter of days away now from the Fallout season 2 premiere on Prime Video and from start to finish, there is so much to be excited for.

Obviously, one of the most appealing parts about the next version of the story is getting to see New Vegas, a location that is 100% iconic from anyone who has played the games. However, at the same time, there are a lot of character moments, battle sequences, and wasteland monsters that we’ll have a chance to see — and that includes the Deathclaw.

If you have played the games already, you are aware of the fact that these monsters are some of the most difficult foes that you are going to face off against on a regular basis. They are fearsome and extremely hard to kill … and that’s why it makes a lot of sense to bring them in now.

Speaking per Deadline at a recent event for the series, Todd Howard (who serves as an executive producer and is also behind the more recent games in the series) confirmed that this is one of the many things you can be excited for this time around. To go along with that, we imagine the human threats will be led in part by Mr. House, an enigmatic leader of New Vegas and someone who could prove to be a massive thorn in almost everyone’s side.

One of the bigger twists in season 2 in general is simply how it is going to air, as you are not going to be getting all of it at once. Instead, everything is going to roll out on a weekly basis, so you may have to be patient if you are expecting a Deathclaw and/or some other big reveals right away.

