Survivor 49 finale sneak peek: Rizo’s victory lap

Wednesday night is going to bring the Survivor 49 finale to CBS and as we’ve noted already, the game is in an interesting spot.

If you are looking at the game so far based on its edit, you could argue that Rizo and Savannah are really the only two people with a legitimate chance at the title. They’ve made the most moves, Sage and Kristina just voted out their ally, and Sophi just got embarrassed by playing her Knowledge Is Power advantage incorrectly.

In terms of strategic play, Rizo is head and shoulders above the pack … but there are still problems. While we appreciate his theatricality in regards to his idol and making / not making moves, the jury’s facial expressions last week make us concerned. Will this showy style be labeled as arrogant? This is something he may not be considering. Instead, a lot of the Survivor 49 finale preview here is focused on him celebrating that he managed to make it to the final four. He hoodwinked everyone into thinking that his idol expired at final six when in reality, that was not the case. We’re still baffled that he was able to pull that off, largely due to the fact that historically, these idols are good until around five.

Anyhow, with Rizo safe, who is likely to be the next person out? If we were one of the other players, we would go after Sage. She has someone on the jury in Jawan who will rally for her; also, she at least came close to beating Savannah recently in immunity and she could be a competitive threat for final four fire-making. We suppose it is possible that Sophi could try to lead a charge to get rid of Savannah, but that would require 1) her to lose immunity and 2) her to be willing to go against her, which she seemed reluctant to do at final six despite speaking about it previously.

No matter what happens, let’s just hope the Survivor 49 finale is as entertaining as the post-merge so far. It has all been a rather nice recovery from the pre-merge, which moved largely at a snail’s pace.

