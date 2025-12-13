Survivor 49 finale: Who is the most likely winner?

The finale for Survivor 49 is coming to CBS on Wednesday night, so why not take a moment to discuss winners? We certainly know already that only one person will emerge through the metaphorical rubble here okay, but who could it be?

First and foremost, let’s begin by simply noting how strange this season truly is. There have been multiple seasons of the show over the years where it feels like there are a few different possible winners and yet here, this is absolutely not what we’re getting. Instead, it really feels like there are only two people with a legitimate chance of taking this, and then one crazy scenario that could happen that almost throws everything up in the air.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SURVIVOR reviews!

Without further ado, why not go ahead and break this down further?

5. Kristina – It is really hard to envision a scenario where she takes things home the way in which the game is constructed. She did find an idol, but did not play it correctly. She has very few moves to directly speak of at this point.

4. Sage – Before the merge, we would’ve argued she had a good chance given that she did orchestrate in part the Shannon blindside. However, since then she has made a series of confusing plays, whether it be getting out Sophie or more recently, voting against Steven. She’s not set up well to make it to the finale and only has a shot versus Sophi and Kristina.

3. Sophi – after the embarrassing fail with the Knowledge Is Power advantage, we do tend to think that she needs another big move or two to win. If she can turn on Rizo and Savannah somehow and get them out before the final three, she has a good underdog story and that could be enough.

2. Rizo – If he had left well-enough alone, he’d be the favorite. He easily has the best strategic resume of anyone left, but his antics are also clearly rubbing some people on the jury the wrong way. He’s focused too much on style over substance now, and his Tribal Council speeches border on arrogance.

1. Savannah – While she has things to clean up in her social game, she is a fantastic storyteller who will sell herself well at the end, should she make it there. Also, she’s easily got the best challenge resume of anyone remaining.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor 49, including what more is ahead

Who are you rooting for at this point to win Survivor 49?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







