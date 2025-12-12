Survivor 49 finale spoilers: CBS sets the stage

As so many of you are aware at this point, the Survivor 49 finale is going to be coming to CBS on Wednesday — and yes, we’re expecting some big stuff.

Now, is this a weird finale at the same time? We’d argue so mostly because it really only feels like there are two possible winners. Last season, you could have honestly made the case for 3-4 of the final five as possible winners. However, this time around we are looking more at just Rizo or Savannah. Sage and Kristina have made a series of fairly catastrophic moves over the past few weeks. Meanwhile, Sophi could probably compete against the two of them, but made a pretty critical blunder with the Knowledge is Power advantage at this

While the official finale synopsis below does not give away too many big spoilers, we do think it is a reminder of where things stand entering the endgame:

“A Fever Dream” – Castaways must find where X marks the spot when a boat arrives containing instructions for an advantage for the final five immunity challenge. It’s anyone’s game during this season’s fire-making showdown. Then, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize, on the season 49 finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 17 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

If you are hoping to get some sort of season 50 teaser, odds are that will happen at the end of the finale — remember, as well, that there are two contestants from season 49 who are going to be a part of it.

