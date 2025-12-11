Survivor 50: Could castaways loved ones’ visit?

We do recognize that at this point, the New Era of Survivor has certainly received its fair share of blowback for multiple reasons. The game is shorter, the twists are predictable, and it does feel like the lack of themes has left to various parts of the game getting lost in the shuffle.

One thing we certainly miss? Loved one visits. We’ve wondered if this is a budgetary issue, or if there is less need for them in a shorter game. Yet, at the same time host and showrunner Jeff Probst is not necessarily saying that they are gone forever.

Speaking on his On Fire podcast per TV Insider, Probst notes that there is a chance we could see them again:

“Yeah, they could. For real, they could … It’s not that we don’t want to do them. We have been watching what the letters do, and the letters are a different experience, but a lot of the players say that in some ways it’s more powerful because you’re looking at handwritten letters and you’re seeing your dad’s penmanship and you’re like, ‘Oh, my dad took time to write this letter. He doesn’t have time for anything.’”

Jeff seems to be referring to Rizo’s reaction to seeing a letter from his father, which was a great moment — but wouldn’t it be if his dad was actually out there? Given that Survivor 50 has already been filmed, we do not have a lot of hope that we’re going to be seeing it. However, at the same time, season 51 and 52 are coming, and we hope that this brings about yet another new era, one where there can be some other big changes ahead to the game.

Do you want to see loved ones return for Survivor at some point down the road?

